George Clooney and Amaal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

The it couple of Hollywood George Clooney and Amaal Clooney have become proud parents. Yep, their twins, a boy and a girl, have finally arrived, whom they have named Alexander and Ella. A statement issued by George’s spokesperson confirms the news. The statement has a hint of humour as it reads, “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

George (56) and Amaal (39) were in London, since past few weeks, awaiting the arrival of their bundles of joy and as per a report on HollywoodLife they plan to raise their kids in UK.

The two-time Sexiest Man Alive George had confirmed his wife’s pregnancy during an interview with Laurent Weil on Rencontres de Cinema. He had then said that it will an “adventure” for to become a dad. Well, we congratulate George, and Amaal, as they embark on this new adventure together.

Talking about his friends have been super supportive of his decision to embrace fatherhood he said, “There was like a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it… Then it got really quiet and they all just started making baby crying noises and the whole table just busted up laughing,”

George and Amaal started dating in 2013, and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.

