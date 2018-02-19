German orchestra plays Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to honour Karan Johar at Berlinale and the video will make you shed tears of joy

Karan Johar was present at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival, representing Indian cinema. He is leading the Indian delegation which also consists of Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun. The director-producer was part of a discussion panel as well. He held his ground and spoke for the changing trends in Indian cinema when he was questioned if people are still running around trees. He said, “Many films have broken new ground and are continuing to leave an impact in Europe,” citing examples of films like The Lunchbox, Dangal and Baahubali. While from his answers, Karan seems well prepared to represent India at the festival, he was in for a surprise when he attended the live performance of an orchestra.

Karan was attending a show by Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, who, we have been told, are a delight. The chamber orchestra, which has toured India several times, including a two-day concert recently in Mumbai, is apparently impressed by Bollywood music. As a tribute to the genre and to honour Karan, who was present in the audience, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra played a rendition of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When a video of the same went viral on the internet, Karan tweeted “Was so excited and honoured to see this!!!!! #KuchKuchHotaHai”

The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra surprised their audience with this one 👏🏻. Kuch kuch hota hai… Watch till end ! @iamsrk @karanjohar @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/nZ2Ju3Fe06 — Sanjeev Ghanate (@ghanate_sanjeev) February 18, 2018

We don’t have to explain it to fans of Bollywood but if you belong to the rare species who is not aware about the awesomeness of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, read on. The movie was Karan Johar’s directorial debut that released in 1998. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. It went on to become one of the biggest hits of all time and is still considered a romantic classic.

Speaking about his experience of moderating a panel at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival, Karan said, “We discussed that we are open for business and we also spoke about how Indian cinema has come of age… the new age content. Indian filmmakers are pushing the envelope. There are misconceptions around Indian cinema that has time and again been proven wrong in the last decade and beyond, that we are not just a song and dance film-making nation.”