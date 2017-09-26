“Get a life,” says Taapsee Pannu to everyone fussing over Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s viral pictures

A couple of days ago, Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together in New York and someone posted their pictures on social media. Not only did the pictures go viral and raise eyebrows about a new budding romance, but Mahira was also slammed for wearing a backless dress and smoking in public. Since then, Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Zafar and several other celebrities have come out and supported Mahira. Judwaa 2 actress, Taapsee Pannu, is also one person who loves to speak her mind and she, too, slammed everyone who has been fussing about these viral pictures.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee mentioned how it is very difficult living the life of a celebrity nowadays. As she mentioned, "Today, anyone with a cell phone is paparazzi and it's difficult for celebs to have a normal life. On one hand, we are criticised for having security and getting special access but when we try to live like normal beings in another country, pictures like these are clicked and leaked. Such people need to get a life!" What do you guys have to say about the pictures and Taapsee's reaction to all the fuss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

If you remember, Taapsee was also slut-shamed for posting a picture in a bikini recently. Reacting to such trolls, the Judwaa 2 actress revealed, "This kind of social media shaming is like a hidden clause that you sign up for if you're a public figure. To be honest I was expecting it from the so-called 'flagbearers of nationality and morality' and fortunately it happened on a good day. Usually, I don't reply to these hate tweets because I don't want these guys to get unnecessary attention but on that particular day, I woke up on the right side of the bed and had a funny answer to their tweet. My sister, Shagun, was also ready to reply with her bikini picture but before that, the man deleted his tweet."

In the meantime, Taapsee is excited about her upcoming release – Judwaa 2. She will be seen starring opposite Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in David Dhawan's movie, which releases this Friday, on September 29.