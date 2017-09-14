Get ready for a massive sword fight between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan

While everyone is excited to see Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan share screen space for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan, wait till you hear this latest scoop. According to a report in DNA After Hrs, the duo are all set to engage in a massive sword fight that will send shivers down their spine. The two actors will be seen engaging in several intense action sequences in the period film, but this one will stand out. We all know that Amitabh and Aamir are perfectionists and have done action movies before, so we are quite kicked about this one!

Amitabh and Aamir are currently shooting for the sequence in Mumbai, as a source revealed to the leading daily, “The action sequence being filmed in Mumbai is elaborate. Both, Bachchan and Aamir, are currently preparing for the tough task with the action-director, as both are famous for doing their own stunts. Since the two are known to be perfectionists, the scene is expected to be quite a highlight in this lavish film.” Aren’t you also excited to see this action sequence? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Certain portions of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan to be reshot?)

Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan is reportedly an adaptation of the popular novel, Confessions of a Thug. Apparently, the movie will be set during the pre-Independence India and will showcase the lives of the notorious thugs and pirates, who used to torture and murder travellers for their valuables during the 1830s. Though the makers have shot for an elaborate schedule already, we hear that Thugs of Hindostan will be completed only by early next year and will release mostly in December 2018. Apart from Aamir and Amitabh, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more dope on Thugs of Hindostan right here…