Get this bossy look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in just Rs 4,000!

Who says fashion is always overpriced? Well, if you believed so, you seriously need to take some cues from celebrities. They are fashionably on point but not everything they own or wear comes with a heavy price tag. If they love to flaunt their affection for all the high end brands, they are equally a game for anything that’s ordinary and what can be termed as common man’s fashion. Their fashion wardrobe doesn’t always include a Gucci, a Burberry or a Versace but also pocket friendly brands like Zara and H&M. Yes, that’s something that we casu ally opt for, right? We won’t hesitate to pick from them, for a fact that they won’t a burn a hole in our pockets. While our celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have earlier shown their penchant to opt for something so basic, the latest celeb to join this bandwagon is South star and new bride, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu treats birthday boy Naga Chaitanya like a king – view INSIDE PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest fashion outing, which was equal parts chic and classy, instantly compelled us to bookmark her brand and styling for the day. Opting for a Forever 21 crisp white shirt with striped velvet trousers from Zara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved how fashion can be economical at times. The shirt from the same brand will easily cost you Rs 1500 and the trousers are for a mere Rs 1900. So just in case if you’re planning to copy her look and boast about having a celebrity wardrobe, all you need to lose is Rs 4000. Pretty cool and affordable, right? Dunno about you folks but we’re heading straight to the mall as this look is too good to be missed. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya’s wedding album: Picture perfect moments from the fairytale ceremonies that you just can’t miss!

Samantha recently completed two months of being Mrs Akkineni and she makes for a very adorable pair with Naga Chaitanya. The couple got married on October 6 and 7 in a traditional Hindu and Catholic ceremony. Through their weddings and functions, they gave us a glimpse of many of the picture perfect moments. The weddings were followed by two receptions, one held in Chennai, on behalf of Naga Chaitanya’s mother’s family, one on behalf of Nagarjuna’s family. They have currently got back to their work commitments. Samantha has been simultaneously shooting for multiple projects. As for Naga Chaitanya, he is shooting for Savyasachi. In fact, the team celebrated his birthday on the sets as well.