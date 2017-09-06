Girls, take notes! Here’s how Samatha Ruth Prabhu convinced Naga Chaitanya to make their relationship official

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding is just a month away. They are ridiculously adorable together. The two have dated for quite some time and Naga recently opened up about how Samantha made him make their relationship official. At a press conference, Naga said, “We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent.”

See now that’s how you make your guy introduce you to his family! Aren’t these two amazing? We love looking at the pictures of these two together. Though the two are getting married soon they revealed that the honeymoon will have to happen much later, courtesy work commitments. While Naga will be seen in Yuddham Sharanam, Samantha will be seen with Vijay in Mersal. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Mahanati and Rangasthalam. (ALSO READ: Just one month to go for Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s grand wedding, 5 pics that will make the wait difficult)

Sam and Naga’s engagement was one beautiful affair and their wedding will be even more beautiful. It’s going to be a three-day grand event in Goa. The two have planned a Church wedding followed by a traditional one. In fact, Sam will be wearing a sari that belonged to Naga’s grandmother for the traditional wedding ceremony. More than the couple, it’s their fans who are excited for their wedding. Replying to a fan, Samantha once said that she is already married to Naga Chaitanya which is why others seem more happy for them that the two.

We know one thing for sure, Samantha is going to make one stunning bride. She looked so gorgeous at her engagement, we’re damn sure she is going to make heads turn on her wedding day. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.