Glenn Close reveals Harvey Weinstein ‘was known to be a pig’

Actress Glenn Close says producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, “was known to be a pig”. She also added that she herself “never was preyed upon” by anyone but did have a couple of “uncomfortable” auditions with men, reports eonline.com.

The producer was fired from the Weinstein Company in October amid the allegations, which have since increased. Multiple women, including actress Rose McGowan, have accused him of rape.

Weinstein has apologised for his past behaviour with colleagues but denies taking part in non-consensual sex. He has not been charged with a crime, although several police investigations against him are ongoing.

“In the Harvey case, you’d be lying if you said you didn’t know that he had a terrible reputation,” said Close, 70. “He was known to be a pig.” Weinstein, who has stayed out of the spotlight amid the scandal, has not commented on Close’s remarks. Like many stars, Close has been photographed hanging out with Weinstein at celebrity events in the past and he produced two animated movies that featured her, including the US version of the 1988 movie “Gandahar”, which is one of three movies he has directed.