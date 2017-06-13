Gloomy weather won’t stop Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak from sweating it out at the gym – Watch videos

There’s no stopping the hot mommies of Bollywood to ensure they remain fit and fine! Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak are training hard at the gym. You might think that this isn’t the first time the duo bffs have given us gym goals. If you think about how gloomy the weather is, you might not even want to step out of your humble abode. However, that’s not the case for Bebo and her bff. They go to the gym on weekends, weekdays, special occasions and even on bad weather days! That’s not all. Their enthusiasm during the gym session remains positive throughout. Well, at least that’s what the videos suggest. On her Instagram, Amrita shared gym videos where you can see both the divas sweating it out.

Sweating it out on such a humid day, sounds a tad bit stressful. We wouldn’t even want to get out in such a dull weather so gym seems like a farfetched idea. But watching Kareena and Amrita’s workout session makes us wonder, it can’t be all that bad, now can it? If the two hotties can ignore the weather and focus on their goals, perhaps that’s something we should also consider. Not to forget how with their workout game, even their style is on point. We had recently told you how gym has become the new airport as celebs are working out wearing the best outfit. Anyway, you folks can check out the videos below. We must add, these aren’t something you should miss!

Tuesday terrific ….don’t let the gloomy weather get y’all …Gettin our work on at the gymmmmm A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Super girls #fitnfun #friendsdoitbettertogether A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Kareena certainly has a knack for fashion that ceases to leave her! She has been turning heads with her impeccable style for quite a while now. Her post pregnancy fashion has mostly been gym clothes (since that’s where we majorly spot her) but she is definitely making some new cool statements to look up to! If you are a fitness freak who likes to flaunt some killer style, you should take some cues from Bebo. And yes, you should also stay tuned to this space because we’ll be bringing all the updates on the actress!