Go behind the scenes of the sensuous track Badnaamiyan from Hate Story 4 in this making video!

The romantic song Badnaamiyan from Urvashi Rautela-starrer Hate Story 4 earned a lot of praises from fans. Karan Wahi shed his chocolate-boy image and turned into a sensual lover in this steamy song. Urvashi looked smoking hot in the golden shimmery dress and raised the temperatures. Now, we bring to you what went behind the making of this hit steamy number.

Badnaamiyan is a typical Bollywood romantic song with a slow pace and one which you can play while you go on long drives. Karan and Urvashi’s romantic chemistry is an add-on to this number. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag who has written songs like Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, and this one sounds equally nice! In the video, we can see both the lead actors giving in their best effort to strike off the chemistry and actually succeeding. Director Vishal also talked about how the song has been shot smoothly and beautifully. Karan Wahi called the song as a proper Bollywood romantic number terming it as ’emotional’. (ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela- Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 receives an A certificate by the CBFC)

Sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Baman Chand, this song is so soothing to one’s ears. Hate Story 4 also stars Vivan Bhathena in the lead role along with Ihana Dhillon, and Gulshan Grover. Directed by Vishal Pandya, the film is set to release on March 9. For more updates and gossips, stay tuned to BollywoodLife!

(Text By Nirali Kanabar)