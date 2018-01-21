God, Sex And Truth director Ram Gopal Varma’s effigy burnt by women demanding a ban on his film

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s God, Sex And Truth dropped last week. And though we had a fair idea as to what to expect from the film, thanks to the posters, we, too, were surprised with the content of the film. However, seems like the trailer and the concept has not gone down too well with a group of women in Vishakhapatnam, who burnt an effigy of the filmmaker and called for a ban on the film. According to The News Minute, a group of women led by All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), shouted slogans against the director and burned his effigy at the GVMC Gandhi statue in the city. This also wasn’t the first time that the film was under the line of fire. Earlier, too, the women wing of the BJP had protested against the film, calling it pointless, and demanding a ban. K Nagalakshmi, the BJP women wing leader, had questioned, “What was the message Varma would be giving to the youth in India with his dirty film?”

Speaking about the film, RGV, in his Facebook post, had said, “God, Sex and Truth is neither a film, nor a short film nor a series. It’s about Mia Malkova speaking about Sex and how much it means to her. I both as a person and as a film maker very strongly believe in the underlying depth of what God, Sex and Truth truly represents.” He also added, “The camera will literally worship not only every square inch of her extraordinary body but it also captures her every thought in the process of projecting it in almost a spiritual context within her deeply felt and also inbuilt sexual emotions.” Well, seems like this is just the beginning of troubles for RGV’s film.

This comes at a time when another film is under the line of fire from fringe groups. Yes, we are talking about Padmaavat. While the reason is quite different, seems like both the films share the fate of being denied a show. However, things are looking up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, that is all set to release on January 25 now. Let’s see as to what happens to RGV’s film.