Going viral! Aamir Khan caught photobombing Fatima Sana Shaikh’s workout video

If you have been following Fatima Sana Shaikh on Instagram then you would know how she keeps posting workout videos every now and then. The Dangal girl is prepping very hard for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and you can very well see it from her intense workout. In fact, the reason why she goes on this video-sharing spree is also because she wants you guys to notice the amount of dedication she’s putting in to improvise on herself. But little did she expect her latest video would end up making Aamir trend instead. Yes, Fatima shared about 5 videos on her Insta story last night and there…there…all that one could notice is Aamir roaming around in the background. Like, look at the above picture closely and you will know what we are trying to say.

In a way, this also clarifies the rumour about Aamir and Fatima being the new gym buddies in town. Aamir, who has been mentoring Fatima since Dangal, is indeed ensuring she ups her performance with Thugs Of Hindostan which for all that you know involves a lot of action scenes. As he had even mentioned in one of her interviews saying, “Even in Thugs of Hindostan, the central role is the girl who is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story of the film is about her.” Fatima too later had been asked if she is conscious about playing Aamir Khan’s love interest in the film after playing his daughter in Dangal but she clarified, “That’s our job, and you keep playing different characters from different age groups. So, I don’t have any issues.” Here, watch the ‘photobombing’ video below:

Only if Aamir too was on Instagram, we would have known how many times Fatima photobombed his videos. Doesn’t this make you want to see Aamir make his debut on Instagram soon?