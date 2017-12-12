Golden Globes 2018 nominations out: Get Out, Dunkirk, Call Me by Your Name to race for the trophy

Golden Globe Awards are the gateway to Oscars. The movies that win at the former end up winning the Academy Award as well. The nominations of the Golden Globe Awards 2018 are out. There are a few snubs and a few surprises out there and of course there are films which were rightly expected.

After the controversial win by The Martian in the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, the rules were updated therefore making way for Get Out in that category this year. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, which doesn’t come as a surprise and so does Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which continues to run in the theatres. The LGBT drama, Call Me By Your Name, which was critically acclaimed has also managed to get a spot in the coveted category.

Check out the full list of nominations of Golden Globe Awards 2018 right here:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Home” — “Ferdinand”

“Mighty “River” — “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” — “Coco”

“The Star” — “The Star”

“This is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”