Golden Globes’ snub to female directors makes us want to thank Bollywood awards for recognising Alankrita Shrivastava and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

“And here are the all-male nominees,” said Natalie Portman on the stage of Golden Globe 2018 prior to announcing the winner in the Best Director category. A simple coherent sentence that shook each and every single person, present in the venue hall of The Beverly Hilton and is no less than a movement in itself. While we extend our support to Natalie’s words, we can’t help but rejoice that the scene in India for female directors is definitely changing.

The awards season is in full swing in the Indian territory, with many having folded their cards already and many yet to show. Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards were the most recognised awards held so far, and fans are waiting for the Filmfare Awards. And surprise surprise, the best director category included names of Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha) and Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi). Out of which the latter went on to win the Zee Cine Award and became the first ever woman to do so. So, yea things are definitely changing in India while it seems like the west has become complacent to the state of lack of diversity.

Almost as a joke, Lady Bird won the Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy), but director Greta Gerwig was not nominated for the corresponding category for her work. The clap back by Natalie at the unfair treatment was not limited to this year but a long history of the Globes where filmmaking by women has been largely ignored. In totality, female directors have only been nominated 7 times at the Globes. We agree the number is not great on the home turf either. Filmfare has only nominated women 5 times in the Best Director category, though one is yet to win. But note that, women have won Best Debut Director Award thrice since the category’s inaugural in 2010. We are recognising the talent NOW. With names of Ashiwini and Alankrita headlining the female directors in the main category, we won’t need a leading heroine to call out the awards show on sexism. We are moving forward. As for Hollywood, it is still a long way from home.