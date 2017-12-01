Golden glory to chequered chic – Fashion trends favoured by Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt in 2017

It’s December already and this year has really made us believe that ‘time flies’. It was just yesterday when we were making New Year resolutions and here we are planning to renew the same ones next year. While Bollywood had its own share of ups and downs when it comes to the box office, there was a separate section that witnessed some exciting changes and a healthy blend of different ideas. Yes, we are referring to the fashion trends that Bollywood stars embraced this year and made us all fall in love with them all over again. For fashion aficionados like us, who are in search of a new trend every month, this year was nothing less than a delight. B-town divas deserve a round of applause for turning fads into trends and pulling it off with their signature, enviable aplomb. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt were successful in taking the plunge,and making noise with their sartorial style choices and fashion trends that could be and should be bookmarked by you folks forever. It won’t be wrong to call 2017 as the ‘golden era’ as many celebs took inspiration from this colour this time, or perhaps it can also be termed the age of monochromes when basic colours such as black and white were enough to have a stunning outing.

Fortunately, the year will end on a good note when it comes to the fashion sector. With some classy, easy and chic style trends, the year was a treat for fashion pundits and commoners alike. Sheer fabrics, monochromes, chequered prints made a splash and were easy enough to be adapted. Let’s see how… Also Read: Fashion pick of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing

The Golden Year

Be it someone like Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut 17 years ago in the industry, or Suhana Khan, who’s still planning hers – everyone had their share of ‘golden moments’ this year. The colour is synonymous with being royal and rich and you can rarely go wrong with it. Right from Kareena to Malaika to Disha – every celeb has had an affair with gold, leaving us awestruck every single time. Be it those hot tunic dresses or long flowy gowns – the colour can justify anything and everything. We would judge you if you don’t have it yet in your wardrobe.

The Slogan T-shirts

From New York to Paris, slogan tees became all the rage during spring and even assumed political undertones sometimes. Choosing to make a fashion statement with slogan tees, celebrities made this their weapon of choice. Tinsel town ladies who embraced this fashion trend included Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma. Wearing their opinions quite fashionably, these ladies loved their feminist T-shirts and made a compelling point throughout the year. Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s ravishing black gown at the International Film Festival of India 2017 costs Rs 82,000

Check-Mate

Can checks ever go wrong? Nah, we don’t think so. It’s the most common, basic and safe print to carry for all the age groups. And though chequered print is an evergreen fashion and was always around, this year showed an upward trend, with celebs embracing it like never before. Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other celebs were seen displaying their penchant towards this print and making it look like a new fashion trend.

Sheer is the next thing

Deepika Padukone’s purple sheer gown at Cannes 2017 was the hottest topic of discussion. Though she failed to score a high on our fashion meter otherwise, her sheer gown received a thumbs up from us. Her long slender legs completely justified the designer’s creation but she soon had a successor. Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty were soon to follow Deepika’s footsteps in this fashion game and giving a good push to this new trend.

The year of monochrome

We wish things were always as simple as black and white. And if they are not, fashion can never go wrong with it. Black and white is the most basic yet the best combination we have. We agree it’s too common and done to death but that’s the beauty of it. The colours can make any attire look ravishing and desirable. Even the looks inspired by this colour scheme look chic, haute and tempting.

Whether you are fashionably inclined or not, these styles are bold, brilliant and a must if you love expressing what you feel! PERIOD!