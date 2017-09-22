Golmaal 3, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan – 7 films that prove Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty only spell blockbusters

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty go a long way. The director has been part of many of Devgn’s films as an assistant director before directing him for the first time in Zameen. The latter was his first directorial as well. It is a bit amusing that a man who started his career with serious yet message-driven film like Zameen, has become the go-to man for all things Golmaal. If you ask us, Zameen is still our favourite Ajay-Rohit film as it was a fictional way of treating the Kandahar hijack scenario. Guess the lacklustre response to the film, made Shetty change his mode to comedy and make a killing there. It began with Golmaal Fun Unlimited and this jodi has not failed ever since. Let us tell you a few of their films which make you believe that when it’s Ajay and Rohit, blockbusters are guaranteed.

Golmaal Fun Unlimited (2006)

Ajay Devgn and his band of boys began creating laughter riots from this film. It was one of the best comedy films we have seen in so many years. It had the best blend of comedy, fun, a bit of intensity and some brilliant performances. The film wasn’t a huge blockbuster but managed to make money at the box office.

Golmaal Returns (2008)

The cast underwent changes with Sharman Joshi quitting the franchise and Shreyas Talpade entering it. But that wasn’t the highlight. It saw Kareena Kapoor joining the team and turning into an obsessed fan of Ekta Kapoor shows. The film was declared a hit at the box office.

All The Best (2009)

All The Best made history because it was the only film that worked during a Diwali which had three big releases. Sanjay Dutt-Akshay Kumar’s Blue and Salman Khan’s Main Aur Mrs Khanna hit the theatres along with it and tanked. Nothing could have been as big as these releases but while all others failed, All The Best became a hit. On a festival like Diwali, audience has always relied on entertainment unless there is Shah Rukh Khan ready to embrace you.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Another Diwali release which trumped over Akshay Kumar’s Action Replay. It is by far the best Golmaal film of the franchise because it was not only a laugh riot but also had some really cute moments between Mithun Chakraborty and Ratna Pathak Shah. The jokes still make us crack up and for that, we don’t even have to watch the film.

Singham (2011)

Ajay and Rohit decided to break the norm and do something other than comedy. Singham is a remake of a Tamil film starring Suriya which made people highly impressed with Ajay’s action turn. The latter has always been one of the best action heroes Bollywood has ever seen and this film, just made it better. There is nothing that we didn’t like in the film. The best part was that the cop played by Ajay showed his vulnerability and didn’t behave like a larger than life character. It was relatable and thus became a Rs 100 crore film.

Bol Bachchan (2012)

A 21st century take on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic Golmal, Bol Bachchan was loved by everyone. In fact, Shetty created the characters of Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay so differently that it will make you applaud for him. While AB jr played two characters, it was Ajay’s mispronounced English that brought in more laughs. Resultant? Yet another Rs 100 crore film in Shetty’s kitty.

Singham Returns (2014)

Singham returned again to make truck loads of money at the box office. It was one of the highest earners of the year and released on August 15. The first film had made everyone really impressed and thus, the sequel got a great push for the same, although Singham was a much better film.

Well, Golmaal Again’s trailer releases today and we know it will be a sure-shot Diwali bonanza.