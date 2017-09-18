Golmaal Again motion poster promises that the Rohit Shetty film will have no logic – Watch video

One of the movies that we are eagerly waiting for in 2018 is Golmaal Again. It is the fourth entry in Rohit Shetty’s G0lmaal series and the first motion poster for it was released today. No actors appear in the poster, but it does reveal some crucial details about the film…I guess. First of the motion poster reveals that the full fledged trailer for the film will debut on September 22. Yep, just three days to go. After that there is the hint at Diwali release of the film. And finally a nod at the theme of the film. This time Golmaal will be dealing with magic. “Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic” reads the text on the motion poster as it rolls out on the trademark tune of the films.

Golmaal Again reunites Ajay Devgn and his favourite director Rohit Shetty after the superhit Singham Returns. Apart from Ajay the movie also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and new entrants include actors Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. The movie releases this Diwali, October 20.

Check out the moti0n poster here:

The Golmaal squad is back with new members added into the family, get ready for an extra dose of fun, this Diwali! #GolmaalAgain @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/0ztSRH5aeJ — Golmaal Again (@GolmaalMovie) September 18, 2017

Magic? Dear, Rohit Shetty, you have our attention for sure with that. Will the fourth movie deal with the supernatural like the Great Grand Masti. The fan favourite, critics-hated director has earlier made it clear that he won’t be blowing up cars in Golmaal Again. “I’m not blowing up cars this time in. I’m on detox in Golmaal Again. It’s a little unfair that you do so much hard work to make a 2.5 hour film and all they talk about is how I just blow cars. They make it look like the moment they sat to watch the film till the time they left the theatres, it was just about that.” said the actor while talking to a popular portal.

