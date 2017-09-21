Golmaal Again new poster: So what’s scaring Ajay Devgn and his band of boys?

The new poster of Golmaal Again is out, and it is saying a lot about the movie. The fourth movie of the franchise brings back the Golmaal 3 gang of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. The trailer of the movie will be out in some time, but before that, let’s discuss the new poster first.

In the poster, the Golmaal boys are finally on the poster, but they are not in their mischievous elements here. Everyone one of them, including Ajay Devgn, is seen looking up at something, and are petrified of what they are seeing. Well, we don’t know what is scaring them, but it definitely something supernatural or related to black magic, as hinted by the ‘nimbu mirchi maala’. From the background in the poster, we can make out that they are in some kind of an old mansion, adding to the eeriness. But since Golmaal movies are known for their humour, we can expect Golmaal Again to be a horror comedy.

Now horror comedy is a popular genre down South, and there are many hits in the genre in Tamil and Telugu movies, one of the more recent examples being Prabhu Dheva’s Devi(l). In Bollywood too, we have had movies in the genre, but apart from some really rare exceptions like Bhool Bhulaiya (which became a psychological thriller towards the latter part), most of the movies haven’t worked much. Now we have to see whether Golmaal Again breaks this jinx. I am already betting my money that it will.

So who is the ghost here? Will it be Parineeti Chopra or Tabu who are yet to appear in any of the posters? Or will that be a surprise that we have to explore when the movie comes out during Diwali. Perhaps the trailer that will come out tomorrow will reveal the answer.