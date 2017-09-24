Golmaal Again title track: Ajay Devgn and his gang promise a spectacular Diwali with their energetic moves

After the trailer of Golmaal Again was received with much fanfare by the fans, the makers have released the first song of the movie. As expected, that is the title track of Go…Go…Golmaal Again, and it is as energetic and enjoyable as all the Golmaal title tracks that we have seen till now. The new Golmaal Again title track features the main players of the cast like Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu.

The song is composed by Thaman S, an extremely popular music director down South, with lyrics by Kumaar. Brijesh Shandilya and Aditi Singh Sharma do the singing duties. It is a laudable fact about the amount of production detail gone into the making of the song, just to give it that fun, festive touch. With so many exquisite cars, colourful sets, and the countless number of background dancers, the song is a visual delight. And there are some comic touches too, like Ajay Devgn suddenly doing Singham moves in between. Speaking of which, he entirely disappears from the scene when they had to do fast moves. Also for a man who made his entry into Bollywood balancing himself on two bikes, he surely looked incredulous doing the same feet on two cars. Tabu, who appeared stony-faced quite early in the song, disappears for the rest of it.

Watch the song here…

Like all the other Golmaal movies, even Golmaal Again is directed by Rohit Shetty. Though every Golmaal movie is a comedy, each has its own sub-genre to display. The first Golmaal movie was more situational in humour and setup. Golmaal Returns was more meta in its jokes, while the third was a family affair. Golmaal Again will now delve into supernatural comedy territory, a genre quite popular down South. Apart from the stars mentioned above, the movie will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Prakash Jha, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sachin Khedekar, Vrajesh Hirjee and Johnny Lever.

Golmaal Again is scheduled to release on October 20.