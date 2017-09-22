Golmaal Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra’s laugh riot will remind you of Chennai Express

Finally, the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s much anticipated Golmaal Again is here. The film hits the marquee on October 20 and has the best of the Golmaal cast including Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. The new additions are Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. It seems like Tabu plays a paranormal expert while Parineeti is the glam diva. The film also has Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Johnny Lever. The trailer is also a riot of colours with hues of green, pink, yellow and blue dominating the frame. We see Ajay recreating the iconic Golmaal entry standing atop two cars and Parineeti’s entry on a car as well. The train journey and the drive along the tea garden is reminiscent of Chennai Express. (Also Read: Golmaal Again motion poster promises that the Rohit Shetty film will have no logic – Watch video)

Like Chennai Express, it has the spooky angle with a ghost tormenting the crazy bunch. Ajay is head over heels in love with Parineeti and the dialogue where Arshad takes the father figure dig at him falling for a much younger girl is epic. It is something for all Bollywood heroes. It is a true to the essence of Golmaal, which is slapstick devoid of all logic. The surprise element is seeing Neil Nitin Mukesh in the film.

We loved Shreyas who is in his element as he says there are no ghosts and they are like Santa Claus. It is hilarious. Tusshar Kapoor also says something for the same time and it is unbelievable. Well, the ghost does not seem to be Parineeti or Tabu as many were expecting. The film looks like a joy ride all through. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…