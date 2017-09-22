Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Again or Golmaal 3 – Which film from the franchise is your favourite? Vote now!

The Golmaal series has us in splits since 2006 and now, ten years later, the fourth installment of the franchise is all set to regale us with some good ol’ slapstick comedy this Diwali. And though many would deny it, watching any film from the franchise is our idea of chilling and having a good time. Go ahead, judge all you want. But if like us, you too love the film and the antics of Gopal and his guy-gang, then you might help us ascertain as to which is the best film in the franchise.

Yes, we understand, choosing one from the three is no easy task. We love each one for a different reason and can watch each one on a loop, without complaint. But, come on, someone has to do the difficult job and you, dear readers, are the ones in whom we trust. But since it is such a difficult task, let us jog you down the memory lane and highlight the best parts of every film so that you can zero in on your favourite one. Sit back and judge before you vote…

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This is when it all began. Gopal and his guy gang, who were all major failures, land up in an old couple’s house and one of them pretends to be the couple’s grandson. Everything about the film – be it the ‘Bachpan mein dekha tha, lollipop khata tha, chhoti chaddi pehenta tha, badi shararat karta tha,’ drama or the ‘Chinese billi’ excuse or even the spoof on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black – was stupid yet hilarious. And that’s the best part about the franchise. It doesn’t promise to deliver anything that makes sense and stays true to it. Which is why we love it so much. There was also the track of all the four guys vying to woo the same girl, which made the movie all the more fun.

Golmaal Returns

The second film in the franchise managed to be an even bigger box office draw than the first one and it was easy to see why. Gopal and his guys were by now favourites with the audience and they couldn’t get enough of them. The glamour quotient this time, was provided by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also hilarious as the daily soap-loving and highly suspicious housewife. In this part of the franchise, Arshad Warsi’s character was against the gang, which was quite a departure from the first film, where he was a part of their team. This film’s best scene has to be the one where everyone has a reason to commit suicide and in the end, no one actually does.

Golmaal 3

This film divided the gang into two groups. Also this time around, Kareena’s character was a part of one of the gangs. Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty were additions to the cast and what a delight they proved to be. Also, we can’t forget how entertaining Johnny Lever was, each time he went, ‘Bhoola!’ The film was quite a laugh riot what with a dog named Facebook and some hilarious antics by the whole cast. Be it the track where Ratna and Mithun are getting married or the manner in which the two families have to adjust to living in the same home, despite hating each other – it was simply fantastic! This series also had some puns which we are not very proud of laughing our hearts out at. But, well, we have already accepted how the franchise is our guilty pleasure.

So, now that we have given you a quick recap of all the three things, it should be easier for you to choose your favourite. Go ahead and vote while you wait for the fourth installment of the film to hit theatres. May the best film win!