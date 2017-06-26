Good news! Sridevi’s Mom gets a UA certificate with no cuts

Sridevi’s upcoming film, Mom, has managed to stay on CBFC’s good books! The film has bee granted a UA certificate! The film has come in for high praise from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a ‘UA’ with not a single visual or audio cut.

CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani describes Mom as a modern day Mother India. “Srideviji’s performance in Mom has the same impact as Nargisji in Mother India. They both define motherhood and the ingrained sacrifices that a mother makes for a child. I’d go as far as to say Mom is the contemporary Mother India. There will not be one dry eye in the theatres when the film opens.” The film which was viewed by the CBFC’s board members on Friday had the female members in tears. “It is probably Sridevi’s career’s best performance,” says a CBFC source.

Set to release on July 7, the film is set to face a few clashes at the box office, with Spiderman: Homecoming and Guest in London. So far with the intriguing plot, twisted performances of Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, music by AR Rahman, projected in the trailers, we’re convinced that the film is going to be a hit. Well, with a bandwagon of powerful actors, it’s pretty evident that the movie is going to impress the audience. Apart from them, people are mighty curious to know more about the girl who plays Sridevi’s daughter in the movie. Sajal Ali’s good looks, striking features and emotive eyes have caught the audience’s fancy.

Since the movie has not one but two Pakistani actors, we were worried about the backlash it might receive. However, that’s not the case with this one. Despite Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddique being from a different nationality, the movie has received a thumbs up from CBFC. That’s a good news! Have you watched the trailers and checked out the songs? Tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates.