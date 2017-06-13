Good news Thalaiva fans! Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran to release ahead of 2.0

2017 is undoubtedly Rajinikanth’s busiest year. While he wrapped up his big budget sci-fi flick earlier in the year, he began shooting for his next with Pa Ranjith – Kaala Kalikaaran. Fans were only two thrilled to have two movies to look forward to but unfortunately both were slated for a 2018 release. But the latest update has a new development – one of these releases will hit theatres in 2017 itself! As per reports on Indian Express, Pa Ranjith is planning to wrap the gangsta drama by October and is readying it for a December release! The fact that it’s Rajinikanth birthday month makes things only better! It will be a double bonanaza for fans. But the real treat is – The December release will be followed by another release in Jan! For those who didn’t know Rajinikanth’s much talked about 2.0 that was to release in October was pushed to Jan 2018. Now with Kaala Kalikaaran slated for a tentative December release, it’s going to be Rajinikanth back to back! Fans must be jumping with joy over this possible scenario. An official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made, but we can’t help being excited about it anyway. Also Read: Kaala Kalikaaran first posters: Rajinikanth gets his desi swag on and we bet fans will go crazy

It wa sonly last week, Rajinikanth wrapped up the first schedule of his 164th project – Kaala Kalikaaran. He plays a Tamil don from Mumbai. The film also stars Hum Qureshi and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. TIn this Rajinikanth will battle it out with Nana Patekar. The first look posters opened to rave reviews form fans. While Rajinikanth has maintained his salt n pepper look from Kabali, he is going for a desi, massy look this time! The seocnd schedule will begin in Chennai where a special set replicating a certain part of Mumbai, has been erected. Also Read: Whaaat? Akshay Kumar was paid more than Rajinikanth for 2.0?

As for 2.0, it’s going to be one of the most expensive films after baahubali made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. This film is a sequel to Enthiran – The Robot, but only Rajinikanth as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran will return, rest of characters and the storyline is brand new. In this movie, Rajinikanth will have a face-off with Akshay Kumar! The film also stars Amy Jackson. The film has been pushed to a Jan 2018 as they wanted to work on the post -production quality.