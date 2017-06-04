Google celebrates Nutan’s 81st birth anniversary by doodling her iconic expressions – view pic

What a beautiful Google Doodle! One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say.Veteran actress Nutan (born on 4 June 1936 – 21 February 1991) who celebrates her 81st birth anniversary today just got featured on the infamous wall of Google with her expressions doing all the talking. It has Nutan’s face emoting different emotions from happiness to sorrow to a state of worry. Google has even complimented a write-up with this Google Doodle which reads, “The conflicted murderess (Bandini). The anguished untouchable (Sujata). The hell-raising orphan (Seema). All memorable characters played by Nutan, a celebrated Indian film actress known for communicating complex emotions using only facial expressions and body language rather than dialogue. An icon of Indian cinema for over four decades, Nutan pioneered powerful women-centric films in an age when male actors dominated the silver screen.” Sweet right?

As young as a 13-year-old, Nutan made her debut in K. Asif’s “Hamari Beti”. She was also a beauty queen as she was crowned Miss Mussorie in 1952. Although Nutan had temporarily quit films in the 50s to move to Switzerland but she soon returned, married to Commander Rajnish Bahl, and began the most successful phase of her career. She made her mark as a versatile actress who could easily take on any given genre right from comedy, drama to romance with equal skill. Nutan was awarded a record-breaking 5 Filmfare awards for Best Actress and one for Outstanding Performance. However, fate had something else in store for her as her career suddenly saw a downfall during the 70s and 80s, almost leaving her jobless. Where some believed she might bounce back. Things further took an ugly turn as Nutan died of cancer at the age of 54, in February 1991.

Nutan will always be remembered as one of the best actresses Bollywood has ever witnessed. You too can share your love for the beautiful lady in the comments below.