Gopichand’s 25th film titled Pantham to release in May 2018

Popular Telugu actor Gopichand who is also known as Action Star or Macho Star today announced his 25th film. The movie is titled Pantham and promises to be a socially relevant one. It will be released in May 2018 as per the makers’ plan. It is also the directorial debut of K Chakravarthy. He is the guy who has written successful scripts like Power and the Junior NTR Dussehra 2017 hit, Jai Lava Kusa. The shooting is on schedule. A grand mahurat was held today with Dil Raju directing the first shot. Gopichand’s last film was Oxygen.

Producer Radhamohan, in a media statement said, “We are happy to produce Gopichand’s 25th film under our Sri Satya Sai Arts Banner. Pantham is the title finalized for the film. Shoot is progressing as per the schedules. So for, one song and some talkie parts have been completed. An intensive action sequence which will be interval bang in the film has been shot in Aluminum Factory.” The film seems to have the regular dose of romance, action and masala. The producer also said, “Director Chakri is making the film that has good message in it as a commercial entertainer. Hero Gopichand will be seen in a very powerful character. You need to wait for few more days to know reason behind Gopichand’s Pantham. We are planning to wrap up all the remaining works at the earliest to release the movie on May 18.”

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, who is a very popular face in the TV commercials circuit is playing his love interest. She was a part of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri. Other actors in Pantham are Prithvi and Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…