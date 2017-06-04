GQ Best Dressed 2017: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Shruti Haasan, Kunal Kapoor – meet the finest and worst on the red carpet

The GQ Best Dressed Awards is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. So many wonderfully dressed celebrities and some whom we won’t speak about in this piece. Kunal Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Shruti Haasan and Sayani Gupta looked their best on the red carpet. In fact, we got to see a lot of bromance between Sid and Varun on the red carpet. Ah those are such #friendship and #fashiongoals! Shruti Haasan was wearing a black top and a thigh-high slit leather skirt.

Not something we would ever want in our wardrobe. Shruti had given us such hopes after her appearance at Cannes 2017. Though she had played it safe then. But this outfit was just disappointing. Jackie and Tiger Shroff posed next to each other and looked damn stylish. Jackie Shroff is known for being one of the most stylish men around, so it was no surprise that he looked like one. Sayani Gupta chose a pink gown with a plunging neckline and a simple necklace to go with it. She looked like a Disney princess, only more stylish. Kunal Kapoor wore a white and blue suit with a bow-tie. I think the bow-tie is a clear winner here, if you ask me. (ALSO READ: Here’s why we are swooning over Priyanka Chopra’s all three glorious looks from Baywatch promotions in London)

And there is something about the shade of blue that he chose that is very attractive. Not to mention, those glasses and the moustache are killer! Radhika Apte, Shamita Shetty, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Tacker, Kritika Kamra, Adah Sharma and a lot of other celebrities also posed at the red carpet for the most stylish nights of the year. It was one hell of an event and the pictures are enough to make our day even better. Thankfully there are not many we would include in our worst dressed list. The celebs chose the best outfits, well, most of them did.

Check out pictures from last night’s GQ Best Dressed 2017 red carpet right here.

Which one of these did you like or hate the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.