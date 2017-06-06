GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017: MEH! Shruti Haasan, Yami Gautam, Adah Sharma and Shamita Shetty’s red carpet offerings will make you cringe!

The eighth edition of the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017, that transpired over the weekend, rendered us speechless! Well, we are not talking about the best and finest red carpet offerings but the ones who left a lingering distaste with their questionable sense of fashion. The ones who made us wonder out loud about their red carpet style included Shruti Haasan, Yami Gautam, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadda, Kanishtha Dhankar, and Shamita Shetty. And the tinsel town men, who missed the fashion mark, included Siddhanth Kapoor and Prateik Babbar. Curious, much? Here’s a breakdown on all that failed to evoke magic for these celebs on the red carpet of GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017.

Shruti Haasan

Wearing matching separates of a cropped blouse with a thigh-high leather skirt from Swapnil Shinde, Shruti Haasan sported an edgy ear cuff from Outhouse Jewllery and strappy stilettos from Charles & Keith.

BL Style Verdict

After dazzling us with some stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, Shruti Haasan threw us a curveball with this look. The ill-fitting cropped blouse draws all the attention and fails to balance the thigh-high skirt. In a bid to be edgy, Shruti and her stylist Shreeja Rajgopal ended up being one of the worst dressed at this prestigious red carpet event.

Yami Gautam

Wearing a Nupur Kanoi dress with a sleek ponytail and lace up heels, Yami rounded up the look with dark eyes and minimal makeup. She was styled by Allia Al Rufai.

BL Style Verdict

The inner tank top was a serious fashion faux pas and ended up blotching what could have been called an edgy look.

Adah Sharma

Wearing a fuchsia colored one-shouldered thigh-high slit gown from Label D by Dimple Shroff, Adah stepped into a pair of nude pumps from Hugo Boss and was styled by Eshaa Amiin.

BL Style Verdict

Gift wrapping herself with a hard to miss big bow, we wonder what’s with the bold unkept eyebrow game that’s fast becoming a signature beauty faux pas for Adah Sharma.

Richa Chadda

Wearing a Hemant and Nandita ruffled three-tiered dress, Richa Chadda rounded up the look with a pair of metallic sandals from Lavish Australia and was styled by Devki B.

BL Style Verdict

The dress lent a frumpy look and gave off some seriously unflattering voluminous silhouette to Richa’s petite frame.

Kanishtha Dhankar

Wearing an Atsu couture- a short dress with floral appliqué work, the dress was replete with off-shoulder details and the voluminous bow.

BL Style Verdict

Hailing from a modeling background, we probably expected something spectacular from Kanishtha. However, the dress failed to spell wow for us!

Shamita Shetty

Wearing a Rocky Star printed short dress replete with sequins and ruffles, Shamita stepped into nude pumps and sported crimped hair.

BL Style Verdict

The dress was a complete red carpet mess, with an over-play of ruffles and sequins. Also if the intricate details weren’t enough for Ms Shetty, she decided to crimp her tresses as well!

Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor wore a suit from Troy Costa.

BL Style Verdict

A disheveled look, Siddhanth’s unkempt tie was a complete letdown!

Prateik Babbar

Wearing casuals of a black tee, fitted denims and a royal blue colored jacket, Prateik rounded up the look with black shoes.

BL Style Verdict

Looks like Prateik Babbar missed his invite and failed to adhere to the red carpet vibe of the event. If looking hatke was his plan, then he nailed it!

While the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017 honors the best and finest, a major turnout from the red carpet was quite contrasting!