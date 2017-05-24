Gripping new stills from Salman Khan’s Tubelight show Sohail Khan in a war-torn zone

We are just hours away from the moment when the trailer of Tubelight will be unveiled. At a mega event, in presence of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Kabir Khan, the trailer of the much-awaited film will be launched tomorrow. Before that, the makers have given us another reason to look forward to the movie. A couple of pictures have been released, featuring Sohail in a war-torn zone. Gripping!

We know that Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war. Salman plays the titular character, whose brother is in the army and goes missing. We are expecting some gripping war scenes in the movie, and these new stills are a nod to our expectations.

Kabir is known to have a commentary on the social-political systems in his movies. For example Kabul Express featured the tension in Kabul and narrated it through graphic scenes. Same was the case with his film, Phantom. In New York, the torture scenes were very graphic and had left the audience perturbed. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, too, had scenes of Pakistani army firing guns at the lead character. So be sure when Kabir makes a movie based on Indo-China war, it will be close to the grim reality. These latest stills are just a hint. Kabir wanted to keep his locations as authentic as possible and thus chose Leh and Ladakh to shoot the war sequence. The rocky terrain, combined with high altitude, made it almost impossible to shoot.

To shoot the scenes, popular action director in Hollywood, Glenn Boswell was brought on board for Tubelight. Glenn has movies like Titanic, The Matrix, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, The Hobbit series and X-Men Origins: Wolverine and many more to his credit.