Gul Khan gives it back to social media haters, stands by her casting of Shivani Tomar in IPKKND 3

Gul Khan has been on the receiving end of social media abuse and hate messages ever since she decided to replace Sanaya Irani with Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti in the third season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Though the producer is unabashed by all these haters, she really feels that Shivani is the right choice for the role. In a press conference, Gul opened up about casting Shivani in the show and said,” I stand by my casting of Shivani in this season.”

Well, that is definitely going to get all fans riled up even more on social media. Though Barun and Sanaya’s onscreen chemistry was one of the most loved by audience. Obviously, they were heartbroken when they realised that they won’t be seeing the same pair on television anymore. But, in my opinion, Barun and Shivani don’t look so bad together. I mean, we could definitely give them a chance. The promos of the show are out already and they’re damn intriguing. We’re definitely going to fall in love with Barun all over again. Check out some pictures from the sets here. (ALSO READ: [Photos Alert] Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar on day one of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 shoot)

And here’s the latest promo to get your more excited for the show.

Intezaar, Imtihaan ya Ilzaam doon… #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon. Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm, Only on STAR PLUS! A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Sanaya Irani’s fans have been abusing and posting a lot of demeaning things on social media for the producer but we’re glad that the producer is going with what she thinks is right. The promos and the cast looks quite promising. Considering how popular the first season and the second digital season was, we have our hopes pinned on this one, too. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.