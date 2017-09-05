Gul Makai First Look: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Reem Sheikh to play Malala Yousafzai in her first Bollywood film – View Pics

Remember the little Chikki from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Well the child actor from the show Reem Sheikh is now a grown up girl and is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Reem will play the much-in-news Nobel prize winner and world renowned Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai in Amjad Khan’s upcoming film Gul Makai, produced by Renaissance Pictures.

Reem is a well known child artist, who started her career at the age of 6 in 2009. She won Best New Talent Award in 2010 for her lead role in ‘Devi’. After that she has done many lead roles in various popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Ashoka for respected channels like Star plus, Zee TV and Colors TV. She also shared screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the film Wazir.

She also won Best Child Actor on Colors Golden Petal Awards in 2013. She has featured in over 100 TV commercials. When Director Amjad Khan was searching for a girl who could play the character of Malala Yousafzai in his upcoming biopic ‘Gul Makai’, Reem caught his eye with her innocent face and spontaneous acting skill. She looks very much like Malala herself. He didn’t even take a second to cast her. Then came the best part as he needed Reem to live like Malala. So she went through vigorous training process to correct her diction, her mannerisms and body language to be able to portray Malala on-screen.

Malala was born in Mingora, Pakistan in the Swat Valley known as the Switzerland of Pakistan. She has been fighting for girls’ education since a very young age. Using the pen name “Gul Makai” to protect her identity, Malala began blogging for BBC. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, but survived. In 2014, she became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. She has also written an autobiography, I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban, which was released in October 2013. Unfortunately, the Taliban still considers her a target.

Malala recently joined University to study philosophy, politics and economics. The film GulMakai will trace Malala’s journey as a girl child, her fight for basic human rights in terror affected Pakistan and how the world recognized her.