Guns and Thighs season 1 trailer: Ram Gopal Varma’s first web series venture seems like a poor cousin of Game Of Thrones and his film Company

Looks like after the disastrous result of his tentpole film Sarkar 3, Ram Gopal Varma has completely lost his chance at redemption. And rightly so, after all his last hit came way back in 2008 with Phoonk and before that there were only Sarkar Raj and Sarkar amongst the various flops and disasters. Which means from 2003 to 2017, in last 14 years, RGV has made 20 films out which 17 were either flops or disasters, including this year’s Sarkar 3 and last year’s Veerappan. Now, why I am telling you all this? Well this to make you understand how Ram Gopal Varma has completely lost it. Of course when it’s been 9 years you last gave a successful film you tend to do embarrassing stuff and this web series is a proof of that.

The trailer starts of with few quotes in white fonts against the backdrop of a black screen. With a voiceover explaining the story which is similar to his 2002 hit Company, and follows the fall out between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. Considering Company, it could've been a good watch but then considering the credibility of RGV, I think no known actor (except Makrand Deshpande) wanted to work with him hence he had to suffice with a bunch of bad actors, hamming their way through the trailer.

And taking advantage of no censorship on the internet, RGV's web series is laced with nude scenes which would have looked great and would have left an impact if aesthetically shot, instead they turn out to be plain vulgar and leave a bad taste. In fact the use of abuses seems forceful and doesn't go with the flow.

Well the series will see four seasons comprises of ten episodes each. Solely going by the trailer it seems a lackluster but you never know RGV might surprise us.