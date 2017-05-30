Gurdeep Kohli on being compared to Baahubali’s Ramya Krishnan: I take that as a huge compliment and feel humbled

Actress Gurdeep Kohli, who is playing the title role in TV show “Sethji”, says its a compliment for her that her fans compare her with South actress Ramya Krishnan, who played the role of Rajamatha Sivagami in popular “Baahubali” film franchise. “We started shooting in October 2016, hence the resemblance to Rajamatha Sivagami is purely coincidental. But what’s touching is the fact that people are comparing our portrayal of the characters, Gurdeep said in a statement.

“I take that as a huge compliment and feel humbled. I guess when women take authority with grit and determination, they display the same characteristics,” she added. Gurdeep said her character, Sethji, “is a woman of substance”. “She is a leader, a staunch traditionalist and a woman of substance who is a perfect blend of autocratic power and sensitivity,” Gurdeep said.

“Sethji with her feminine avatar dispels myths about strong women on television. She rules Devsu with an iron hand and at the same time, is devoted to her equally important roles of being a loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother,” she added. “Sethji” is aired on Zee TV.

Ramya Krishnan, who played queen Sivagami in “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, is overwhelmed by the love and support people are showering on the film.”Love you all. Without your love, affection and support I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so overwhelmed. Jai Mahishmati,” Ramya tweeted.

Her role in both the parts of the franchise has been raved about by audiences and critics alike. Thanks to the popularity of her role, a book by the name ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ was also released. Ramya went on to thank director S.Rajamouli, producer Shobu Yarlagadda and the entire crew of the film. The film also starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.