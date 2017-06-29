Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina pay an aww-dorable tribute to SRK-Kajol’s Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main – watch video!

Switzerland has princely status amongst foreign shooting locations in Bollywood. After all, it has provided the backdrop to many unforgettable romantic films, the most memorable one being Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Every 90’s kid swears by the captivating romance and true love of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol). Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently visited Switzerland and on their itinerary were all the places that Raj and Simran visited. The couple went to the Alpine resort town of Gstaad, which is popular as a holiday resort for the rich and famous. It is known for its winter games too. (Also Read: After Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary confirms being a part of JP Dutta’s Paltan)

The couple enjoyed the snow and decided to pay a tribute to Shah Rukh – Kajol’s iconic song, Zara Jhoom Loon Main. After all, the trip was planned by Debina to give a DDLJ style vacation to dashing hubby, Gurmeet Choudhary. The couple rolled in the snow and made a video to the peppy track. We can see that Gurmeet and Debina are having crazy fun in the winter landscape of Gstaad. Unlike Kajol, who wore a red dress in this song, Debina is covered in layers complete with cap and gloves. Such injustice we say! Gurmeet also looks warm enough. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan fan Gurmeet Choudhary gets a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge style vacay from wife, Debina)

The child in me, who still feels happy at the smallest of things!! #happyme #switzerland #inlovewithswitzerland. A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Ice ice baby. #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandlive @guruchoudhary A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Thanx for the lovely dinner @myswitzerlandlive and tat’swy i m #inlovewithswitzerland for the sunlight in dinner also my partner @debinabon A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The couple also visited Zurich, which is one of the prime attractions of Switzerland. Gurmeet also posted a snap from UTO KLUM, which is located at the top of Zurich. It has fine dining restaurants and other options. They took a ride on the cogwheel train to Mt Pilatus in Lucerne as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…