Gurmeet Choudhary overwhelmed by fans’ gesture in Indonesia – view pics!

Indonesia is proving to be second home for many TV actors. From Shaheer Sheikh to Shakti Arora, Indian actors have carved a really special place for themselves in the daily soap crazy nation. Shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Balika Vadhu, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi are super duper hits. Recently, a special extravaganza show was organised with a lot of song and dance. We had stars like Shabir Ahluwalia, Shakti Arora, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and other taking part in it. Gurmeet Choudhary was also present. (Also Read: Shakti Arora mobbed in Indonesia – watch video!)

Now, we know that Gurmeet has a crazy fan following in nations like South Africa, the UK and Indonesia. The handsome hunk is the guy every woman dreams of. Gurmeet who played Lord Ram and later won hearts as Maan in Geet has a crazy female following in Indonesia. Geet is now on air in Indonesia and women are crazy about him. It seems when fans came to know that the suave actor was in their country, they thronged in huge numbers at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Gurmeet not just interacted with them but also clicked selfies. Gurmeet says, “It was an amazing experience interacting with the fans. I was deeply moved by their love and affection. I felt like I am in India.”

Love #indonesia ❤️❤️🤗🤗 A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on May 30, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Love u too Indonesia ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on May 29, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

😂😂😘😘 #indonesia A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Gurmeet had a stellar career in TV before he decided to move onto Bollywood. He is one of the most recognised TV stars abroad. Gurmeet’s Geet also stars Drashti Dhami. It is one of his most successful shows so far.