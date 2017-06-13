Gurmeet Choudhary’s rendition of Salman Khan’s Radio song is winning hearts – Watch Video

Tubelight’s Radio song, which came out last month, is one of the most loved songs of the film. It features a happy Laxman (played by Salman Khan) celebrating good news with the people of his town. Sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Pritam, the Radio song is a guaranteed mood-lifter. Up till not it was considered as just a ‘song’ but thanks to Gurmeet Choudhary it’s now being hailed as a dance number, too. While the original dance steps are quite nice, it’s Gurmeet’s rendition of the choreography that has caught everyone’s attention.

The video that Gurmeet has uploaded on social media, sees the handsome hunk rhythmically performing on the number with his choreographer. We are sure after this video, the song is going to become a hit on dance reality shows.

Watch it right here –

The radio 📻 anthem for @beingsalmankhan sir a special dance rendition from me. With love ❤ #tubelight #salmankhan @man_on_ledge thanx @bikramsaha7161 🤗🤗 A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

Gurmeet is a huge fan of Salman Khan. On International Dance Day this year, to pay tribute to Bollywood’s iconic dancing superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, Salman Khan and Prabhudeva; Gurmeet made dance videos of himself performing on their songs and uploaded on social media.”Besides being influenced by the acting prowess of these superstars, I’ve always admired their dancing skills too. I have learnt dancing watching their songs and observing them closely. So this International Dance Day is a small attempt and a tribute to my dance icons,” Gurmeet said in a statement.

Gurmeet has been part of dance reality shows, including “Nach Baliye” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. He has also been part of films like “Khamoshiyan”, “Wajah Tum Ho” and was last on screen in the film “Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana”.