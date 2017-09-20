Hacker takes control over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding Insta account but his demand will leave you amused

HBO, you are not alone! The makers of Veere Di Wedding empathise with you! Like how hackers got into HBO database and stole important Game of Thrones data including future episodes, even Veere Di Wedding had a similar experience. The chick flick, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, was a victim of an hacking incident. As per a report in Mid-Day, Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead, had its Instagram account hacked sometime yesterday for around 90 minutes, when they were busy filming for the movie.

The hacking incident came to light when it was noticed that the profile picture of their official Insta account was changed to that of a monkey! It also had a Pakistani flag emoji. while the description was updated to read this, “I am paki pappu bhai”. However, the interesting bit is yet to come. While the HBO hackers demanded huge ransom from the channel to return their property, VDW hacker had a bizarre demand to release the control over the account. He wanted the makers to give him a role in the movie. Yes, you read it right!

A source close to the project told the paper about the hack as well as the strange demand, “We had noticed the development and others had also informed us about it. We immediately reported the hacking to the Instagram headquarters in Mumbai and retrieved (control of the account). It was hacked for about 90 minutes, allegedly by a resident claiming to be a Pakistani. He went live and spoke mainly in Urdu, announcing that he’d return the account if the producers gave him a role in the film.” The paper also reveals that the team at Insta also traced the source of the hacker to that in Pakistan.

Well, what can we say other than the fact that this is quite a quirky way to battle the so-called nepotism in Bollywood and get a role in big movie. Veere Di Wedding is in news for being Kareena’s comeback movie post-pregnancy. She was last seen in Ki & ka last year, which was a decent hit.