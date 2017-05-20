Half Girlfriend box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film is off to a great start, earns Rs 10.27 crore

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor‘s Half Girlfriend was expected to open well at the box office. In fact, the film even saw good occupancy at the box office yesterday. Buoyed by the same, the onscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name has managed to earn a wondrous Rs 10. 27 crore on day 1. This has set the tune right for the film to earn more and more. (Also read: Half Girlfriend movie review: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s crackling chemistry is the heart and soul of this film)

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START… Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz.” When we spoke to our Trade expert Akshaye Rathi to know about the expectations riding on it, he only had good things to talk about it. Since it released with Hindi Medium, Rathi felt both will do good at the box office. He had said, “Half Girlfriend should rake in anywhere between Rs 8-10 crore on day one. Hindi Medium should earn to the tune of Rs 1-1.50 crore on the first day. Considering that both the films are decent and they get decent word-of-mouth publicity, then Hindi Medium should collect Rs 5-6 crore over the first weekend, while Half Girlfriend can easily rake in Rs 35 crore plus over the opening weekend.”

Check out the figures right here…

#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START… Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2017

We told you how Half Girlfriend has managed to get 25-30 percent occupancy on day 1 which has helped the film post such a big total on day 1. According to Koimoi, the film opened well at metro cities and territories like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and others.

Half Girlfriend is a story of Madhav and Riya who get attracted to each other but wanted different things. While Madhav wants to be forever with her, Riya doesn’t want such a big commitment. So they decide she will be his half girlfriend. But then when has life followed our plans. Madhav starts wanting more and their love story turns heartbreaking!