Half Girlfriend box office collection day 10: Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor’s film earns Rs 55.31 crore

Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor‘s film, Half Girlfriend, is going steady at the box office. The collections have definitely dwindled a bit but it has still maintained its grip. The youthful story seems to have found many takers as it resonates with what the youngsters today go through in life and love. That’s the reason why the film is still fetching such good numbers at the box office. In 10 days, the love story has earned Rs 55.31 crore. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor celebrate the success of Half Girlfriend with Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani -view pics)

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#HalfGirlfriend declines considerably in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. India biz.” Decline definitely has been significant considering the fact that, Hindi Medium, that released with it, is only getting stronger at the box office. But you cannot deny the fact that despite new releases, Half Girlfriend has managed to hold well at the the ticket windows. That shows what the story has done for the film. Check out the figures here once more.

#HalfGirlfriend declines considerably in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#HalfGirlfriend

Weekend 1: ₹ 32.04 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 6.12 cr

Decline: 80.90%

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Recently, the team of Half Girlfriend organised a success party and they totally deserved it. As per sources close to the production, the movie’s budget was around Rs 50 crore. Later, it scooped up a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crore, even before the release of the movie. So everything that happened after the release, is just profits because it had earned over Rs 32 crore in its first weekend itself. No wonder the team felt like celebrating the win recently. In today’s time, controlled budget is the key to make sureshot money at the box office. Half Girlfriend has proved it.