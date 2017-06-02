Half Girlfriend box office collection day 14: Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s film earns Rs 58.71 crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor‘s Half Girlfriend may not have impressed the audience as much as everyone expected, but it has performed decently at the box office. At the end of the first week (May 26), Half Girlfriend had raked in Rs 49.19 crore at the box office. Over the second week, it collected another Rs 9.52 crore to take its total box office tally to Rs 58.71 crore in 14 days. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#HalfGirlfriend Week 1: Rs 49.19 crore, Week 2: Rs 9.52 crore. Total: Rs 58.71 crore. India biz.”

Half Girlfriend has witnessed a steady dip at the box office since last week and this is evident from the collections. Talking about the detailed collection, Taran further tweeted, “#HalfGirlfriend [Week 2] Fri Rs 1.76 crore, Sat Rs 2.01 crore, Sun Rs 2.35 crore, Mon Rs 1 crore, Tue Rs 90 lakhs, Wed Rs 80 lakhs, Thu Rs 70 lakhs. Total: Rs 58.71 crore.” With the film dipping significantly, we expect it to end its run at the box office by the end of this week. We guess it should end up with a lifetime collection of Rs 60-65 crore.

Half Girlfriend was one of the most interesting films of the year and we expected it to impress one and all. However, even though Shraddha and Arjun delivered one of their best performances, the critics were divided. The audience also gave mixed reviews and hence, a good word-of-mouth publicity did not develop. This, in turn, lead to a dip in the second week. (ALSO READ – Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend has earned more than the lifetime collection of OK Jaanu, Rangoon and Commando 2 in just 3 days!)

With Priyanka Chopra‘s Baywatch, Huma Qureshi’s Dobaara: See Your Evil, Kalki Koechlin’s A Death in the Gunj, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman flooding the screens this week, we do not expect Half Girlfriend to survive. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about the movies right here…