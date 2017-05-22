Half Girlfriend box office collection day 3: Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor’s film earns Rs 32.04 crore

Half Girlfriend managed to get a brilliant opening weekend which will only boost its chances at the box office in the long run. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry has found many takers as even the critics have raved about it. In its first three day stay at the box office, Half Girlfriend has managed to get a good opening weekend numbers. It earned a total of Rs 32.04 crore.

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#HalfGirlfriend has a GOOD weekend… Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. India biz.” This definitely is a good total. As you can see, the film has been consistent throughout the weekend. In fact, it has only grown stronger with every passing day. That has helped the film post a impressive total. Half Girlfriend is working exactly the same way it was supposed to do. When we had spoke to our Trade Expert Akshaye Rathi, he had predicted a more than Rs 10 crore opening and an impressive Rs 30 crore weekend. It has only done better numbers. Check out the latest figures right here.

#HalfGirlfriend has a GOOD weekend… Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

Half Girlfriend is a story of Madhav and Riya who get attracted to each other but wanted different things. While Madhav wants to be forever with her, Riya doesn’t want such a big commitment. So they decide she will be his half girlfriend. But then when has life followed our plans. Madhav starts wanting more and their love story turns heartbreaking! The film is based on a Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller which means it already had the masses on its side even before its release. The trailer only peaked people’s interest in it and thus, the has become the preferred choice for the youngsters. But the real test will be today. If it manages to score well on first Monday, the first week will wind up on a good note.