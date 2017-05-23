Half Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor’s film aces the Monday litmus test, earns Rs 37.15 crore

Half Girlfriend released last Friday and since then, hence been performing consistently at the box office. Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor‘s fresh pairing got a lot of love from the audience. Thanks to that, the film managed to have a decent first Monday as well. By earning Rs 5.11 crore, it has taken the total to Rs 37.15 cr. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend has earned more than the lifetime collection of OK Jaanu, Rangoon and Commando 2 in just 3 days!)

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.15 cr. India biz.” Half Girlfriend based on Chetan Bhagat’s best selling novel by the same name and thus it was bound to get traction at the box office. Plus, Arjun and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry had made people quite interested in the film. Also the fact that it talks about many relatable issues the youth of India faces in terms of love and life seemed to have struck a chord with the audience. Check out the latest figures here once more…

As per sources close to the production, the movie’s budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs). But the film has earned more than Rs 37 crore already which means the film is already on its way to become a profitable venture. It is time filmmakers take up the success module of Half Girlfriend as a benchmark. We have seen previously too that reduced production costs have helped many film break even at the box office if not more. This will only boost the number of successes in Bollywood.