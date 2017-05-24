Half Girlfriend box office collection day 5: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer earns Rs 41.61 crores

After passing the Monday litmus test with a strong Rs 5.11 crore, Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor adds another Rs 4.46 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total to Rs 41.61 crore. Despite getting mixed to negative reviews the film has maintained a steady pace at the box office.

BollywoodLife in its review of the film praised the performances of Arjun and Shraddha and wrote, “Half Girlfriend has full drama and works primarily due to Arjun Kapoor’s stellar performance and his crackling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor.” Well looks like audience too liked the film and the performances have been lapped up by the viewers.

Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel by the same name and thus it was bound to get traction at the box office.

Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and called the collection steady. He wrote, “#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr. Total: ₹ 41.61 cr. India biz. STEADY!” Also read: Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend has earned more than the lifetime collection of OK Jaanu, Rangoon and Commando 2 in just 3 days!

As per sources close to the production, the movie’s budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs). But the film has earned more than Rs 37 crore already which means the film is already on its way to become a profitable venture. It is time filmmakers take up the success module of Half Girlfriend as a benchmark. We have seen previously too that reduced production costs have helped many film break even at the box office if not more. This will only boost the number of successes in Bollywood.