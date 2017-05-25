Half Girlfriend box office collection day 6: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer earns Rs 45.63 crore

Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is going at a steady pace at the box office as it made Rs 4.02 crore on its sixth day, taking its total to Rs 45.63 crore. With this Half Girlfriend is Rs 4.37 crore away of scoring a half century. And it looks like film will go past that by its eighth day. Of course eighth day of the film will see competition from two big films in Sachin Tendulkar’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams and fifth instalment in Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

It is to be seen how much distance the film will go once the above mentioned two releases hit the silver screens across the country.

Talking about its business, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr, Wed 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 45.63 cr. India biz.” Also read: Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend has earned more than the lifetime collection of OK Jaanu, Rangoon and Commando 2 in just 3 days!

Having said that, Half Girlfriend is already a success as according to our sources close to the production, the movie’s budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs). But the film has earned more than Rs 37 crore already which means the film is already on its way to become a profitable venture. Also read: Arjun Kapoor on Half Girlfriend: We have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar

BollywoodLife in its review of the film praised the performances of Arjun and Shraddha and wrote, “Half Girlfriend has full drama and works primarily due to Arjun Kapoor’s stellar performance and his crackling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor.”