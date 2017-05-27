Half Girlfriend box office collection day 8: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer scores a half century; earns Rs 50.95 crore

Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer saw a decline and earned a meagre Rs 1.76 crore on its eighth day. After staying steady for first seven days, looks like all round negative reviews have started to catch up with it. The film had earned a good Rs. 10.27 crore on its first day but this is a big drop, on the other hand Hindi Medium saw an upward trend as it earned more than Half Girlfriend and its first day.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about its figures as he said, “#HalfGirlfriend registers a decline… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 50.95 cr. India biz.” Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor celebrate the success of Half Girlfriend with Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani – view pics

Check out the daily collection below:

Half Girlfriend Collections :

Fri : 10.27 cr

Sat: 10.63 cr

Sun: 11.14 cr

Mon: 5.11cr

Tue : 4.46 cr

Wed : 4.02 cr

Thu : 3.56 cr

2nd Fri: Rs 1.76 cr

Total : 50.95 cr

#HalfGirlfriend registers a decline… [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 50.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017

The poor performance can be credited to the release of Sachin A Billion Dreams, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and the rise of Hindi Medium.

Having said that, Half Girlfriend is already a success as according to our sources close to the production, the movie’s budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs). But the film has earned more than Rs 37 crore already which means the film is already on its way to become a profitable venture.

BollywoodLife in its review of the film praised the performances of Arjun and Shraddha and wrote, “Half Girlfriend has full drama and works primarily due to Arjun Kapoor’s stellar performance and his crackling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor.”