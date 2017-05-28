Half Girlfriend box office collection day 9: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer earns Rs 52.96 crore

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has made Rs 2.01 crore on its second Saturday which is also its ninth day at the box office. The film earned well in its first week but went downhill on its eighth day as it saw the competition from new releases like Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, and holdovers like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Hindi Medium, which is showing huge growth in its second weekend due to rave reviews and positive word of mouth. Also mixed to negative review didn’t help the film either. Anyway, film is still a success as it already made money its first week.

Senior journalist, Taran Adarsh, tweeted the figures, “#HalfGirlfriend [Week 2] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 52.96 cr. India biz.”

Fri : 10.27 cr

Sat : 10.63 cr

Sun : 11.14 cr

Mon : 5.11cr

Tue : 4.46 cr

Wed : 4.02 cr

Thu : 3.56 cr

Fri : 1.76 cr

Sat : 2.01 cr

Total : 52.96 cr

As mentioned above, Half Girlfriend is already a success as according to our sources close to the production, the movie's budget is close to Rs 50 crore. However, the movie has already got a whopping non-theatrical deal for music, satellite, digital and overseas rights, at Rs 36 crores, even before the release of the movie. So that means the movie has to make Rs 28 crore more (including marketing costs). But the film has earned Rs 52.96 crore already which means the film is already a profitable venture. And proof of that is its success party celebrated by its makers couple of days back.

As far as the review of BollywoodLife is concerned, we loved the performances of Arjun and Shraddha and wrote, “Half Girlfriend has full drama and works primarily due to Arjun Kapoor’s stellar performance and his crackling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor.”