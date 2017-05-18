Mohit Suri reveals his wife thinks he’s a ‘FRAUD’ when it comes to romance – watch video

Okay first let me tell you, I had a very different perception about director Mohit Suri, until I met him a couple of days back. I mean, knowing how he loves spreading ‘Aashiqui’ through his films, I assumed he must be a diehard romantic, someone who exactly knows how to sweep his woman off her feet. His idea of love must be a reflection of his real life chemistry with his beautiful wife, Udita Goswami. But guess I got everything wrong in my head for I just figured out that Mohit is a self-confessed ‘unromantic’. Yes…Also read: Mohit Suri: My success should create a platform for new musicians, actors and directors

In an exclusive tete-e-tete ahead of his next film, Half Girlfriend, Mohit unapologetically opened about how his wife thinks he is a ‘fraud’ when it comes to romance. He said, “You should ask this question to my wife. She will tell you what a fraud I am because I have nothing romantic to be like. What I mean to say is, the stories I tell are romantic, my films are but I am not a romantic in real life. There are real life instances in my films but I like to live my films more, inhale it in a way that it can get the same impulses I feel. So I think the content inspires the romanticism in me but if you ask my wife then she will completely agree with the fact that I am NOT a romantic. I am not about candle light dinners, not about spending quality time, I just can’t coz I have a real interpretation of love. But what I like about Udita is that she lets me be Mohit, she lets me be the person I am.” Probe him further to know if Udita is romantic in that case and he retorts, “No, she is a realist, whereas I am very passionate. But to allow me to be this passionate is her credit completely. ”

Mohit even spoke about his belief in the concept of Half Girlfriend. Recalling to the history of his ex-girlfriends, he added, “Half Girlfriend concept is about all those people you have shared a bond with but today they are not your official girlfriends. They are more than a friend but they are less than a girlfriend, a wife or a boyfriend. I had so many crushes, so many man, I can’t tell. I am a diehard romantic in that sense(laughs). I used to fall in love very easily, a lot of times… so I don’t deny the fact that this concept exists. But you know you always had that one person who you used to call, or who used to pick you up, drop you last, who used to make you want to go back home and call him first – everyone’s had those kind of things. So it’s unfair for me to isolate just one girl.”

Ahem! That explains how ‘romantic’ Mohit is, no? How we wish Udita comes out with her version of their ‘love story’ one day. Now that would be fun, isn’t it? Tell us what do you think of Mohit’s candid confessions and keep watching this space for more updates. PS: Half Girlfriend is all set to hit the screens tomorrow (May 19, 2017)