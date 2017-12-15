Hansal Mehta expresses his grief on Newton crashing out of Oscar’s race

Last night, a list of nine films was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that will make it to the next round in Best Foreign Language Film category for the Oscars. The name that was missing from the list was Newton. Every year, there is a lot of debate over the chosen film. But for a change, Newton, as a choice, pleased many. Rajkummar Rao, the protagonist of the movie, who delivered an award-winning performance in the satire was really hopeful about this film. However, the dreams of the team have been crushed as it has failed to make it to the final nine out of which five get selected. But to our utter surprise, the Twitterati showed no surprise over it and negative responses flooded. This really made filmmaker Hansal Mehta sad and to show his support for the team, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Am tempted to use unparliamentary language with all those who are rejoicing and trolling me on the fact that Newton did not make it to the Oscars. Oscars or no Oscars it remains one of the finest films made in our country in a long time.” Also Read: Newton crashes out of Oscar 2018 race but Twitter is not surprised at all

Previously, in an interview with India Today Rajkummar had said, “This is huge. I am really happy. It is a great day as film released, and is getting great response from everywhere. And on top of that, you get this news of your film being the official entry to Oscars this year, it can’t get bigger than this.” Now the film being out of the list it is really depressing, isn’t it?

Newton was the story of government clerk, Newton or Nutan Kumar, trying to run a free and fair election in a conflict area in central India.