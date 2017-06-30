Hansika Motwani yet to be finalised for Sanghamitra

Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been approached to play the leading role in upcoming Tamil historical drama Sanghamitra is yet to be finalised, according to source. n”Hansika has been approached, yes, but she hasn’t been signed yet as opposed to some reports. In fact, the makers are in talks with a few more actresses and it’s not sure who they plan on signing,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

The role was originally offered to Shruti Haasan, who walked out of the project as she didn’t receive a proper “bound script” and a proper “date calendar”. Set in the 8th century, “Sanghamitra” is a tale of valour, treachery and love. To be produced on a lavish budget by Sri Thenandal Studios and directed by Sundar C, the film also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya. Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose music.