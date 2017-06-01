Hanuman Da Damdaar quick movie review: Jokes on fart, gays and over-exaggerated South Indian accent sum up the first half of this passable animation flick

Many years ago, it was a film on little Hanuman which gave a new lease of life to the animation industry as it earned a lot of money. That was followed up by a plethora of such movies which could never recreate the magic again. Now, Hanuman is back as Dumdaar with Salman Khan behind him. Will it again revive the fortunes of this genre? Let’s find out.

Our reviewer Sreeju Sudhakaran is watching the film right now and has sent us deets about the first half of the film. He says, “What is it with Bollywood animation movie makers and their obsession with Indian mythology? I don’t mind them revisiting and telling stories for the younger generation, many who don’t have time to read large books. But I have an issue with how they change the format and add their own masala to the stuff, and kids lap it up as if it’s the real stuff. Hanuman Da Damdaar doesn’t plan to change any of that. But it boasts of a huge cast, including Salman Khan who is the voice behind the adult Hanuman. But it’s not about Salman’s Hanuman avatar, but it’s the kiddo Hanuman whom we will be spending most of the time with.” (Also read: Salman Khan’s iconic Bodyguard dialogue gives an extra punch to Hanuman Da Damdaar -watch video!)

He further adds, “The movie begins with adult Hanuman telling us a version of his own, after he destroyed what he had written for Valmiki. He tells us of his life as a kid after he lost his memory and courage, post Indra’s attack.”

Sreeju informs, “The only thing that could be appreciated about the movie is that the 2D animation is decent and it has managed to cast Javed Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu, Vinay Pathak in the movie apart from Mr Khan. That’s it. The humour is something that the writers of Kapil Sharma Show will be proud of. There are fart jokes, gay jokes, and over-exaggerated South Indian accent. It’s sad to see that we have to expose our kids to this kind of humour. And why are dialogues like ‘Hata Saawan ki Ghata’ or ‘Teri Bhains ki Poonch’ in a movie aimed for kids? The use of so many English phrases also don’t make sense, actually it makes fun of our sense. The makers of these films often forget that we don’t send kids alone to theatres, even adults tag along and you are mocking their intellect by showing this kind of stuff that they have to explain to the kids later that Hanuman is not really Salman Khan in disguise. Well, what can they do when the movie shows Hanuman dancing to ‘Do you wanna partner?’

Stay tuned to this space for the full review.