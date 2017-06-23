Happiness is watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya play on swings – view pic

Before you hurry up to your homes or restaurants to enjoy Friday, there’s something that will definitely uplift your spirits furthermore! Abhishek Bachchan shared a rather sweet picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya playing on swings. Well, if I just write about it, there’s nothing you’re going to feel. However, if you see the pic, you’ll have the toughest time letting that ‘aww’ escape your mouth. It justifies all the alphabets that sum up to the word ‘cute’! Jr Bachchan posted the pic and captioned it, “Happiness”. Quite the emotion you’d feel when you look at it, right? Bullseye Abhishek, bullseye! As you can see in the image, Aaradhya is wearing her favorite hued outfit, pink! She looks as cute as a button and you’d all agree to that one. And evidently, she’s having a great time in her mother’s company.

Well, that was Abhishek, giving us a glimpse of what it would be like if Aishwarya chose to join the social media brigade. On the same, the diva had recently told a leading daily that she is considering the platform as she stated, “Thank you for asking me, thinking abhi bhi hope hai. I haven’t forayed into that space yet. But, I think, the time has come for me to join social media, because it’s very much the calling. Everyone has been asking me so vehemently and sweetly year after year. Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will surely consider the suggestion.” That certainly would be rad, now wouldn’t it?

Happiness. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The perks of Ash being on social media would include getting more snaps of Aaradhya! While Jr and Sr Bachchan have giving us but teases of what goes on with their youngest member of the family, we have our hopes up on the actress. Perhaps she would give us a better understanding of what Aaradhya is always up to and of course, adorable pics! We’ve spotted Aaradhya and Aishwarya together a lot of times which quite possibly, proves, that she is very close to her. Therefore, goes our theory that with Ash on any social media platform, would mean too much awesomeness! Are you listening, Aishwarya? Can your answer change from considering to confirmed? Please?

