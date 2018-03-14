Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Here’s taking you down the memory lane with pics from your childhood

Aamir Khan is a very reserved person that way. He wouldn’t let you into his personal life so easily, unless you are really close to him. I mean, I don’t remember when was the last time he spoke about his parents or say his personal life. The least he’s done is he’s spoken about his little kid, Azad but that’s about it. So today being his 53rd birthday, we thought why not revisit his childhood photo album and celebrate his innocence, his simplicity and what a cute kid he was.

For those of you don’t know, Aamir has two children from his first wife – Junaid and Ira and a 6-year old son – Azad with his current wife Kiran Rao. We also found this rare interview of Aamir from 2017 where he’s made quite a few revelations about his personal life. “You can give it a fancy word but the bottom line is that I’m obsessed with my own life,” said the actor, explaining how only his first child – Junaid – was given the most attention, with almost 9 out of 10 days spent together the year he was born. However, he further went on to also admit “that excitement, that nervousness wasn’t there with Ira nor with Azad.” Here, check out Aamir’s journey as a child below:

Smile please!

That’s a grumpy Aamir in his father Tahir Hussain’s arms posing alongside his sister Nikhat and mother Zeenat. It’s been said that Aamir was really close to his sister. She is a film producer who helped her father produce his first film, Tum Mere Ho, back in 1990 which also starred Aamir.

And here are some more pics for you to make you go Aww-Mir!

Lights, camera action

This is a scene from Aamir’s debut film, Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973) when he was barely 8-years old. Who knew this same little guy would now be referred to as the marketing genius of Bollywood with the highest number of blockbuster films? Indeed, a perfectionist was born…

What a style!

This pic is one of our personal favourites. Like, just look at that smile! Giving you a little trivia, Aamir was an avid tennis lover. In fact, he represented his school in many state level championships of lawn tennis. Having said that, cubic square and solving puzzle too were Aamir’s favourite hobbies.

Picture perfect

That’s one beautiful pic of Aamir with his mum and dad, isn’t it?

And before you sign off, here look at a “Mangal Pandey” Aamir posing with his kids(now adults) Ira and Junaid

Hope these brought back some fond memories of your family, Aamir! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and sending you all the love and success.